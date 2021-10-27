Kevin O'Leary Breaks Down the 3 Steps He Takes to Avoid Burnout

Kevin O'Leary is a busy man. From TV appearances on shows like ABC's "Shark Tank" and CNBC's "Money Court" to his role as chairman of O'Shares ETFs, the 67-year-old keeps a packed schedule.

As a result, O'Leary has dealt with his fair share of burnout throughout his career. "Your ability to make decisions slows. You get a foggy head. You 're distracted by really tiny things and you can't focus on anything," he tells CNBC Make It.

But O'Leary has learned to take care of his mind and now takes three key steps to avoid burnout.

1. Develop an exercise routine

Taking care of your body is the first step to avoid burnout, O'Leary says. He recommends getting in some type of movement for at least half an hour each day.

"Pick whatever that's going to be — walking outside, riding a bicycle, running on a treadmill," he says. "Some form of distraction so that you can do something other than work. Your body wants to exercise and it needs to do that, and it has to be something that's done on a routine basis."

O'Leary's daily exercise includes sessions on his elliptical machine and Peloton every morning after he wakes up at 5:30 a.m. He spends a little more than 30 minutes working out and uses the time to read the news and catch up on emails.

2. Eat healthy

On top of regular exercise, O'Leary says it's important to make sure you are eating healthy and avoiding junk food. When you're overworked or feeling stressed, it can be tempting to turn to junk food to cope.

"The tendency to eat crap when you're working 18 to 20 hours a day is very, very high," he says. "If you really want to be top performing and not get caught up in burnout, food is the most important factor."

3. Take time off

O'Leary's third key to productivity and avoiding burnout is allowing yourself to be completely unproductive. Each day, he gives himself 30 minutes of what he calls "white space" to do something that has nothing to do with his job.

"Play guitar, paint, listen to something you like," he says. "Do something completely different."

These mental breaks to do something you enjoy allow you to recharge and come back to your job with more energy, O'Leary says.

