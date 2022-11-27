Lisbon and Mexico City Are on Travelers' Wish Lists for 2023: These Are the Top 10 Trending Vacation Destinations

In November, American Express Travel published its 2023 Trending Destinations list. It was compiled using the number of global American Express Card Member travel reservations made between 2019 to 2022.

According to American Express Travel, 70% of respondents say they want to travel to wish-list destinations in 2023, and 50% are already planning summer vacations for next year.

10 trending travel destinations for 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark

Florida Keys, Florida

Istanbul, Turkey

Lisbon, Portugal

Mexico City, Mexico

Montenegro

Paris, France

Sydney, Australia

Woodstock, Vermont

Yakuve Island, Fiji

American Express Travel says the best time to visit Copenhagen is every season except winter.

The city's bike-friendly infrastructure allows visitors to get around more easily and explore parks like the famous Tivoli Garden and its charming canals.

Only two U.S. destinations made the top 10 — the Florida Keys and Woodstock, Vermont.

The Florida Keys, known for its beautiful beaches, comprises five areas: Key West, the Lower Keys, Marathon, Islamorada, and Key Largo. The most famous of these is Key West. It's home to historical buildings like Hemingway's Home and great seafood.

On the other hand, Woodstock, Vermont, is a leaf-peeper's paradise. The town is most known for the Billings Farm & Museum and being home to the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park.

