Marvel's ‘Black Panther' Sequel Will Start Shooting in July, Report Says

The film has been sidelined due to the sudden and unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman, who held the titular role.

Initially, Marvel had planned to begin production in March 2021.

Director Ryan Coogler will return to helm the feature with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, who are all expected to reprise their roles.

The sequel to the box office smash "Black Panther" could begin shooting in Atlanta, Georgia in July 2021, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter late Friday.

The film has been sidelined due to the sudden and unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman, who held the titular role.

Initially, Marvel had planned to begin production in March 2021.

Director Ryan Coogler will return to helm the feature with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett, who are all expected to reprise their roles.

The expectation is that Wright, who played Boseman's younger sister Shuri, will take a more prominent role in the feature and possibly take up the mantle of the Black Panther.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has already indicated that it will not us CGI to include the late Boseman in the film. Read the full report from The Hollywood Reporter.