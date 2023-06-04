Now Boarding: Can You Fly With Marijuana? It's Complicated

"Now Boarding" is a weekly podcast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC's YouTube channel every Sunday.

On this episode of "Now Boarding," CNBC discusses how conflicting state and federal marijuana laws collide at U.S. airports.