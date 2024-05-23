Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil prices bounce back after three-day decline but still on pace for weekly loss

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Liz Hampton | Reuters

Crude oil futures bounced back Thursday after a three-day decline but are still on pace for a weekly loss.

U.S. crude oil is down 2.4% for the week while Brent, the global benchmark, is down 1.8%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here are today's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate July contract: $78.04 a barrel, up 47 cents, or 0.6%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil is up 8.9%.
  • Brent July contract: $82.40 a barrel, up 50 cents or 0.6%. Year to date, the global benchmark is up about 7%.
  • RBOB Gasoline June contract: $2.49 per gallon, up 1.1%. Year to date, gasoline futures are up 18.6%.
  • Natural Gas June contract: $2.79 per thousand cubic feet. Year to date, natural gas is up 11.3%.

Oil prices have been stuck in a $3 range since their April highs as fears of a wider war in the Middle East ease and traders shift their focus back to basic supply and demand.

Prices have struggled to break out this month with investors remaining cautious that higher-for-longer interest rates couldslow the U.S. economy and weigh on oil demand, according to Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS.

Traders are also worried about a buildup in global oil inventories after a mild winter in parts of the Northern Hemisphere, Staunovo told clients in a note Thursday.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Alibaba bets on AI to fuel cloud growth as it expands globally to catch up with U.S. tech giants

25 mins ago

Amazon's new cloud boss inherits a business under pressure to keep pace in AI

Nevertheless, UBS sees the oil market in a deficit and is forecasting Brent will rise to $91 per barrel in coming months. The bank also sees healthy demand growth of 1.5 million barrels per day in 2024, above the long-term growth rate of 1.2 million barrels per day.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us