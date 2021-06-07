Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Russia's Space Chief Threatens to Leave International Space Station Program Unless U.S. Lifts Sanctions

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Anton Novoderezhkin | TASS | Getty Images
  • Russia's space chief threatened Monday to withdraw from the International Space Station program if U.S. sanctions against Moscow's space entities are "not lifted in the near future."
  • Launched in 1998, the ISS serves as the largest hub for scientific research and collaboration in orbit.
Since last decade, NASA has turned repeatedly to Colorado companies to produce the technology it needs to not only send astronauts on new lunar missions but also to Mars and into the depths of space. Above, the International Space Station.
NASA | Getty Images
Since last decade, NASA has turned repeatedly to Colorado companies to produce the technology it needs to not only send astronauts on new lunar missions but also to Mars and into the depths of space. Above, the International Space Station.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

WASHINGTON — Russia's space chief threatened Monday to withdraw from the International Space Station program if U.S. sanctions against Moscow's space entities are "not lifted in the near future."

Money Report

China 1 hour ago

Apple's New Privacy Feature, Designed to Mask Users' Internet Browsing, Won't Be Available in China

Technology 3 hours ago

Thousands of Bitcoin Believers Descended on Miami to Party and Preach the Gospel of ‘HODL'

"If the sanctions against Progress and TsNIIMash remain and are not lifted in the near future, the issue of Russia's withdrawal from the ISS will be the responsibility of the American partners," Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said during a Russian parliament hearing on Monday, according to an NBC translation.

"Either we work together, in which case the sanctions are lifted immediately, or we will not work together and we will deploy our own station," he added.

In December, the Trump administration labeled Russia's JSC Rocket and Space Center Progress and JSC Central Research Institute of Machine Building, also known as TsNIIMash, as companies with alleged ties to the Russian military. The designation requires U.S. companies to obtain licenses before selling to these foreign firms.

The U.S. Department of Commerce also included under that designation Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR, Moscow's top spy agency, as well as 42 other Russian entities and 58 Chinese companies.

The U.S. Department of Treasury and NASA did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Launched in 1998, the ISS serves as the largest hub for scientific research and collaboration in orbit. The U.S., Russia, Canada and Japan alongside a dozen countries participating in the European Space Agency work in support of the ISS.

While Russia has previously signaled that it was considering a withdrawal from the program in order to develop a space station of its own, the ISS represents more than two decades of close collaboration between Washington and Moscow.

In a recent interview with CNN Business, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that "it would not be good" if the Russians left the program.

"For decades, upwards now of 45 plus years [we've cooperated with] Russians in space, and I want that cooperation to continue," he added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsRussiaEurope PoliticsdefenseMicrosoft Corp.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us