Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Asia Economy

South Korea Hikes Interest Rates, the First Developed Economy to Do So in Pandemic Era

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC

Ed Jones | AFP | Getty Images
  • South Korea's central bank raised interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 0.75%.
  • That made it the first developed economy to hike rates in the pandemic era.
  • Analysts pointed to financial risks pressuring the economy, such as heating up house prices and rising household debt.

South Korea's central bank raised interest rates on Thursday, in a decision that was expected as financial risks heat up despite the virus threat.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, becoming the first developed economy to hike rates in the pandemic era.

Out of 30 analysts polled by Reuters, 16 expected the rate hike.

South Korea's benchmark index Kospi fell 0.18% following the announcement. The Korean won strengthened slightly.

Most central banks globally have slashed rates to record lows in a bid to prop up their pandemic-hit economies. From the U.S. to Europe and Asia, governments around the world have been rolling out stimulus measures to support businesses. 

"Admittedly, the virus remains a headwind to the recovery," Capital Economics said in a note following the announcement.

Money Report

United States 1 hour ago

Not ‘Going to Be Possible' to Get All Americans Out of Afghanistan, Warns Ex-Advisor to U.S. Special Operations

Business 2 hours ago

Microsoft Hires Former Amazon Cloud Executive Charlie Bell

South Korea has been grappling with high numbers of Covid cases in recent weeks, with its rolling 7-day average daily cases surging past 1,800 — compared to just over 400 in June, according to our World in Data.

Last week, the country extended its social distancing curbs for another two weeks as Covid cases surged, according to Reuters.

"But the economy has become increasingly resilient to outbreaks and rapid progress on vaccines should help the country move to more light-touch containment measures soon," Capital Economics said.

The research firm pointed to financial risks pressuring the economy, such as heating up house prices, which rose by 14.3% year-on-year in July. Household debt also shot up, by 10% year-on-year in the second quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Asia EconomyAsia Marketsinterest ratesmortgagesCentral banking
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us