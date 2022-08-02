Taco Bell Says Its Mexican Pizza Will Be Back in September

Mexican Pizza will be returning as a permanent menu item on September 15, according to Taco Bell.

The chain, owned by Yum Brands, pulled the item in 2020, before a failed comeback this May.

The chain, owned by Yum Brands, had pulled the item in 2020 to simplify its menu before bringing it back this May. But Taco Bell said ingredient shortages could not keep up with demand, which was boosted in part by TikTok marketing efforts from rapper Doja Cat.

After its May return, Taco Bell said the demand was seven times higher than when the item was previously available, outpacing its supply capabilities. It said one restaurant in California sold more than 1,000 of the pizzas made with beef and refried beans in one day.

The supply issues have been addressed, according to a statement from the company. "Taco Bell worked diligently to resolve depleted ingredients and supply chain challenges," it said.

Shortages of other fast-food menu items in the past have also helped drum up buzz, including Popeyes first nationwide chicken sandwich in 2019.

Taco Bell customers awaiting the return of the pizza might also be anticipating the release of "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," starring Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, which was delayed along with the dish. Taco Bell told those diehard fans to "stay tuned."