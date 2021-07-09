These Remote-Friendly Jobs in Cryptocurrency Pay Over $100,000

Cryptocurrency is gaining popularity among young investors who are turning to the digital payment method in an effort to build wealth outside of traditional finance systems.

The industry is growing, with companies like Coinbase, the largest American cryptocurrency exchange platform, now at an estimated 56 million verified users and over 1,700 employees. Coinbase became the first cryptocurrency company to list its shares on the American stock exchange in April.

And despite a tight labor market, in part driven by the pandemic, blockchain topped LinkedIn's most in-demand hard skills for 2020.

Recent job listings compiled by FlexJobs, a site for individuals interested in remote flexible work, found that companies hiring in cryptocurrency are looking for a wide set of skills with some specialized knowledge or experience in technical areas like software, technical content, development, data analytics or product development.

Combined with salary data from PayScale, a compensation platform, FlexJobs put together a list of cryptocurrency jobs currently listed on their site.

Here are some of the current job openings in the field across a variety of skill sets and positions that pay over $100,000

Some less technical requirements are common in high-level positions with large-scale teams: team management, organizational development, cross-functional relationship building, communication skills and problem-solving abilities, says FlexJobs career development manager and coach Brie Reynolds.

"We've seen a wide range of positions in the cryptocurrency industry offering remote jobs," Reynolds tells CNBC Make It. "Those positions can range from global compensation and benefits manager, to a customer support analyst to influencer marketing positions."

