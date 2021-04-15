Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Treasury Yields Drift Lower Ahead of Jobless Claims and Retail Sales Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

NYSE
  • The Labor Department is set to report on the number of unemployment insurance claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.
  • March retail sales are also set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims and monthly retail sales data.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.617% at 3:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.297%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

China 1 hour ago

Sustainable Investing Is Not New to China — But Complying to a Formal Framework Is, Says CEO

China 2 hours ago

China Could Be One Step Closer to Scrapping Its Controversial Childbirth Limits

The Labor Department is set to report on the number of unemployment insurance claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect to see another 710,000 claims filed for the first time during the week ended April 10.

March retail sales are also set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET and are expected to have jumped 6.1%, versus a 3% decline in February.

The April National Association of Home Builders housing market index is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Auctions are due to be held Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Marketseconomic stimulusFederal Reserve Bankretail sales
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us