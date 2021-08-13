Treasury Yields Fall Following Mixed Economic Data

U.S. export and import prices for July are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data for August is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, following mixed economic data in the previous session.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.341% at 2:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 3 basis points, falling to 1.991%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point is 0.01%.

Data from the Labor Department released on Thursday showed 375,000 jobless claims were filed last week, in line with economists' forecasts.

Meanwhile, July's producer price index, excluding volatile food, trade services and energy components, climbed 0.9% last month versus a forecasted 0.5% increase. This set of data, which also came out on Thursday, followed the release of the July consumer price index on Wednesday which showed core inflation had risen less expected last month.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In terms of data due out on Friday, U.S. export and import prices are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data for August is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.