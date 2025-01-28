Money Report

Trump administration offering buyouts to nearly all federal workers

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

A woman walks down the stairs in front of the U.S. Capitol building, ahead of the presidential inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington, U.S., Jan. 15, 2025. 
Marko Djurica | Reuters
The Trump administration is offering millions of federal workers the option to accept buyouts through a government-wide "deferred resignation" program if they resign by Feb. 6.

Those who accept the offer will receive pay and benefits through Sept. 30, according to a draft email obtained Tuesday by NBC News.

The emails will be sent starting Tuesday afternoon, NBC reported.

The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to take the buyout, a senior administration official told NBC on condition of anonymity.

The offer comes as President Donald Trump's administration pushes federal employees to return to the office five days per week, scrapping work-from-home allowances implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

