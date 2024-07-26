Trump to hold rally in Butler, Pa., where he survived assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump vowed to hold another campaign rally in the same area where he survived an assassination attempt less than two weeks earlier.

Trump said the forthcoming rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, will honor Corey Comperatore, a firefighter and rallygoer who was killed in the attack, as well as others who were injured.

"FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!" Trump wrote in an all-caps Truth Social post announcing the rally, referring to the three words he mouthed to his supporters right after the shooting.

