Trump's Free to Use Twitter If Musk Lifts His Ban, But He Has to Post on Truth Social First

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Donald Trump plans to partially restrict himself on social media like Twitter, according to an SEC filing from the blank check company taking the former president's public.
  • Trump will be obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social, his social network, and can't make that same post on another social media site for six hours.
  • Trump is still free to post from a personal account about political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any platform at any time.

Former President Donald Trump will partially restrict himself on social media, even if Elon Musk lifts Trump's ban, according to an SEC filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump is obligated to first post to Truth Social, a new social network he's backing, and can't publish the same content on another social media site for six hours. After that, he can post to "any site to which he has access," according to the filing.

The six-hour policy would mostly affect Trump's Twitter use if he's allowed back on the platform under potential owner Elon Musk.

Trump is still free to post from a personal account about political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any platform at any time, the filing added, which could give him leeway in case he runs for office in 2024.

Digital World Acquisition Corp has a deal to take Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, public.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump from the platform in January 2021 following the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. The company said it made the decision after the Jan. 6 riot "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Trump was an avid tweeter and at the time had more than 80 million followers on the platform.

Trump has said he wouldn't return to Twitter even if invited, but CNBC previously reported that some people close to him say they expect Trump to return to the platform anyway.

