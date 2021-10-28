Money Report

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB held off making any significant moves Thursday, keeping interest rates and coronavirus stimulus unchanged.

Investors will likely look out for any comments from Lagarde on when its massive monetary stimulus might start to be formally wound down.

