Watch Live: Secretary Blinken Gives Update on the War in Ukraine as U.S. Intensifies Pressure on Putin

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Susan Walsh / Pool | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at the State Department, as Russian forces continue their advance deeper into Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, the nation's top diplomat warned that Russia's human rights abuses in Ukraine are mounting by the hour. 

"They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity. Civilian buses, cars and even ambulances have been shelled. Russia is doing this every day, across Ukraine," the top U.S. diplomat said in a speech delivered virtually to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

During his remarks, Blinken also floated the possibility of removing Russian from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

