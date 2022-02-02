1 Dead, Others Wounded in Northern California Bus Attack

A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California killed one person and injured several others before the attacker was arrested inside a nearby Walmart, police said Wednesday night.

Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville, north of Sacramento, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Oroville police officers found several people with gunshot wounds and one died at the scene despite lifesaving measures, the sheriff's office said.

The attacker had run off before officers arrived but acting on 911 calls, they located the suspect inside a Walmart and took him into custody, authorities said.

The number of people shot and their conditions weren't immediately released, although Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said earlier on Facebook that said five people had been shot at the ampm site.

Other details of the shooting, including a motive, weren't immediately released.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.