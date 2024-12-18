Bay Area bridge tolls rise Jan. 1; future hikes up for vote

Bay Area bridge tolls are going up by $1 on Jan. 1, and the Bay Area Toll Authority is expected to vote Wednesday on additional future increases.

The New Year's Day hike brings tolls for the Bay Area's seven state-owned bridges to $8. It's the last of three voter-approved increases passed in June 2018 for the Bay, Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo bridges.

On Wednesday, the toll authority is scheduled to vote on future toll increases that would be phased in over a five-year period starting in 2026.

Under the proposed new toll hike, some drivers could be paying as much as $11.50 by 2030.

The table below provides a toll price breakdown for regular two-axle cars and trucks.

DATE FASTRAK LICENSE PLATE ACCOUNT INVOICED TOLLING Jan. 1, 2026 $8.50 $8.50 $8.50 Jan. 1, 2027 $9.00 $9.25 $10.00 Jan. 1, 2028 $9.50 $9.75 $10.50 Jan. 1, 2029 $10.00 $10.25 $11.00 Jan. 1, 2030 $10.50 $10.75 $11.50

"This is for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the bridges," said John Goodwin of the Bay Area Toll Authority and Metropolitan Transportation Commission. "And what this will do is allow us to meet our statutory obligations to keep the bridges in a state of good repair without having to borrow money to do so."

The Bay Area Toll Authority is scheduled to meet and vote on the new toll proposal Wednesday morning. For more information on the proposal, visit the agency's website.