Traffic

Bay Area bridge tolls rise Jan. 1; future hikes up for vote

Tolls go up to $8 on New Year's Day and could increase to $10.50-$11.50 by 2030

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area bridge tolls are going up by $1 on Jan. 1, and the Bay Area Toll Authority is expected to vote Wednesday on additional future increases.

The New Year's Day hike brings tolls for the Bay Area's seven state-owned bridges to $8. It's the last of three voter-approved increases passed in June 2018 for the Bay, Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo bridges.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

On Wednesday, the toll authority is scheduled to vote on future toll increases that would be phased in over a five-year period starting in 2026.

Under the proposed new toll hike, some drivers could be paying as much as $11.50 by 2030.

The table below provides a toll price breakdown for regular two-axle cars and trucks.

DATEFASTRAKLICENSE PLATE ACCOUNTINVOICED TOLLING
Jan. 1, 2026$8.50$8.50$8.50
Jan. 1, 2027$9.00$9.25$10.00
Jan. 1, 2028$9.50$9.75$10.50
Jan. 1, 2029$10.00$10.25$11.00
Jan. 1, 2030$10.50$10.75$11.50

"This is for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the bridges," said John Goodwin of the Bay Area Toll Authority and Metropolitan Transportation Commission. "And what this will do is allow us to meet our statutory obligations to keep the bridges in a state of good repair without having to borrow money to do so."

Local

bay area weather 2 hours ago

Dense fog advisory issued second day in a row in Bay Area

Morgan Hill 10 hours ago

Mega Millions 5/5 ticket worth $226K sold in Morgan Hill

The Bay Area Toll Authority is scheduled to meet and vote on the new toll proposal Wednesday morning. For more information on the proposal, visit the agency's website.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us