Retired park ranger Betty Reid Soskin celebrates 102nd birthday

Betty Reid Soskin celebrated her 102nd birthday in El Sobrante Friday, meeting with students at the middle school that bears her name.

Not long ago, Soskin was the U.S.’ oldest active park ranger.

Two years ago, the school was renamed in her honor.

“I really didn't want anyone to name anything after me until it came. And someone called and said they wanted to name a school after me and I said that's exactly what I want,” she said.

Soskin retired shortly after turning 100.

She's remembered not only as a longtime park ranger, but also for her work in the civil rights movement.