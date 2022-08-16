Flex Alert Issued: Tips to Conserve Energy During Peak Hours

The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday due to high heat and increased energy demand.

The Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m.

The California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, August 17, from 4-9 p.m. due to excessive heat and high energy demand. Consumers are urged to reduce energy use to protect grid reliability. Read the news release: https://t.co/AKKsHGVgSL pic.twitter.com/EPwe9oBMJj — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 16, 2022

Before the Flex Alert takes effect, Californians are encouraged to take the following steps to be comfortable and help grid operators balance electricity supply and demand:

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it before the Flex Alert is in effect,

when solar energy is plentiful

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it later, when solar generation is down

When the Flex Alert is in effect, consumers should conserve electricity by turning off unnecessary lights, not using major appliances and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed.