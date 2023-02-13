California

California Lawmakers Consider Bill That Would Reduce Use of Police Dogs

By Terry McSweeney

NBC Universal, Inc.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that, depending which side you’re on, would either promote social justice, or take away a  critically-important tool of law enforcement.

The new proposal, co-authored by San Jose Assemblyman Ash Kalra, would greatly reduce the use of K-9s. 

“K-9 units are used against not just poor or Black and brown community members, but just their existence, serves to terrorize, and to create a menacing environment,” said Kalra.

Police canines could still be used for search and rescue, and detecting explosives, and narcotics.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I think you’re taking away a very big tool to be able to de-escalate things,” said Ron Cloward.

The retired Modesto police lieutenant is founder of Top Dog Police K-9 training. He’s worked with law enforcement in Hayward, Livermore , Alameda and Vallejo.

“I will tell you from my experience throughout my career there were probably at least two incidents. I can recall where I could have gone to deadly force if it wasn’t for the fact that I had a dog,” said Cloward.

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

United Airlines Passenger Recounts Moment Plane Almost Crashed Into Pacific Ocean on Its Way to SFO

Sunnyvale 7 hours ago

South Bay Mail Thefts May Be Tied to Recent Robberies Targeting Postal Service Carriers

Southern California Assemblymember Corey Jackson co-authored Assembly Bill 742.

“Black Californians are more than twice as likely to fall victims of police canines than any other group,” said Jackson. 

Cloward says, like any other law enforcement tool, K-9s can be extremely helpful when used properly .

“If they want to do something positive, why don’t they do something positive towards proper training for law-enforcement and regulate what the training looks like because I think that’s where the problem is,” said Cloward.

The ACLU and the NAACP co-sponsored this bill. They say it would be another step towards building trust between police and communities of color.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaK-9
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us