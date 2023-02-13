California Lawmakers Consider Bill That Would Reduce Use of Police Dogs

State lawmakers are considering a bill that, depending which side you’re on, would either promote social justice, or take away a critically-important tool of law enforcement.

The new proposal, co-authored by San Jose Assemblyman Ash Kalra, would greatly reduce the use of K-9s.

“K-9 units are used against not just poor or Black and brown community members, but just their existence, serves to terrorize, and to create a menacing environment,” said Kalra.

Police canines could still be used for search and rescue, and detecting explosives, and narcotics.

“I think you’re taking away a very big tool to be able to de-escalate things,” said Ron Cloward.

The retired Modesto police lieutenant is founder of Top Dog Police K-9 training. He’s worked with law enforcement in Hayward, Livermore , Alameda and Vallejo.

“I will tell you from my experience throughout my career there were probably at least two incidents. I can recall where I could have gone to deadly force if it wasn’t for the fact that I had a dog,” said Cloward.

Southern California Assemblymember Corey Jackson co-authored Assembly Bill 742.

“Black Californians are more than twice as likely to fall victims of police canines than any other group,” said Jackson.

Cloward says, like any other law enforcement tool, K-9s can be extremely helpful when used properly .

“If they want to do something positive, why don’t they do something positive towards proper training for law-enforcement and regulate what the training looks like because I think that’s where the problem is,” said Cloward.

The ACLU and the NAACP co-sponsored this bill. They say it would be another step towards building trust between police and communities of color.