‘Real big mess': Downtown San Bruno's paid parking system frustrates some

A relatively new paid parking system in downtown San Bruno is raising concerns and frustrations among some residents and businesses.

Some say it’s excessive and may even be hurting businesses.

"There's so many issues," business owner Rebecca Molano said. "It’s a real big mess."

The recent parking changes started with kiosks being installed on downtown streets with a new rule for anyone looking to park.

"One hour is the minimum. You either buy one hour for $1.50 or two hours for $3," Molano said. "There is no other options, so even if you’re going to be here for an hour and a half or a little over an hour, you're forced to pay for two hours."

Anyone parking is also required to enter their license plate number.

Molano said she has seen the impacts.

"I opened in October of last year and my business was consistently growing 25-30% month over month," she said. "I saw a 25% decrease the minute that the meters started."

Residents have also raised concerns about technical problems with the meters, and some said the new paid parking rules have also led to more people looking for free spots in nearby neighborhoods.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The intent was to increase the circulation of our downtown so people could get in, do their shopping, and go ahead and move on so that would open up the spaces for more people to shop," Councilmember Marty Medina said.

There is a residential parking permit program that aims to address some of the issues. A subcommittee was formed to address impacts to neighbors and determine what it would take to address it.

Not everyone is complaining about the new parking system. One merchant said it is working and that more customers are now able to easily cycle in and out.