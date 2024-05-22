California's proposed taxpayer protection law causing controversy

A proposal to make it more difficult to raise taxes in California is causing controversy.

It’s already sparked a fight, and now, a lawsuit.

It's known as the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act. Proponents say voters should have a stronger say in whether or not new taxes are approved.

"It empowers the people of California with the right to vote on future taxes,” California Business Roundtable President Rob Lapsley said.

But a coalition of small business, local unions, and politicians call the proposal illegal.

"It would redefine so much of what we do as a city and make it harder for us to raise the proper fees and collect the right revenue in order to provide the services that keep our community safe and clean,” Councilmember David Cohen said.

Those putting the proposal forward, like the California Business Roundtable, say if the state or local legislature passes a tax in the future, they would have to seek voter approval before it goes into effect.

"We need that. Without that, we're gonna continue to have the highest costs in the country, and it's time for the people to be able to have their voices heard on these issues,” Lapsley said.

Opponents say the proposal could hinder necessary services, like paramedics.

"We respond to the unhoused, we respond to mental illness, we respond to fires, we respond to medical incidents, we are there for you, and I can't imagine not having the funding in order to supply that service for the community,” San Jose firefighter and paramedic, Corey Condren said.

The proposal is also the subject of a lawsuit filed by, among others, the office of the governor.

They argue it's an illegal attempt to revise the state constitution.

A decision on the lawsuit will also affect whether the bill can make it to the November ballot.