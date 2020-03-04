California Reports First Coronavirus Death in Placer County

Placer County Public Health confirmed Wednesday that a resident has died of COVID-19, making this the first coronavirus death reported in California.

The person was described as an elderly adult with underlying health conditions and was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient," said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. "While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see."

According to a press release by Placer County, the patient tested "preemptively positive" Tuesday at a California lab. The patient was likely exposed to the coronavirus during international travel from Feb. 11 through 21 on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francsico to Mexico.

Upon returning from the cruise, the patient arrived at Kaiser Permanente Roseville hospital by ambulance on Feb. 27 and was placed in isolation.

A total of ten Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and five emergency responders were in contact with the patient. They are now in quarantine despite being asymptomatic, and are being constantly monitored.

Placer County Public Health is working with the Sacramento County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify and contact other passengers of the cruise who may have been exposed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement shortly after the death was reported, and said that him and his wife Jennifer "extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this death in Placer County."

In addition, he said "this case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of this virus."

Placer County authorities say this case is travel-related, and does not represent local transmission.