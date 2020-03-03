Officials Confirm More Bay Area Coronavirus Cases

More cases of Bay Area residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, including the first local cases in Contra Costa County and Berkeley.

In addition, two additional cases were announced in Santa Clara County, bring the total number of cases there up to 11.

The Contra Costa County case was confirmed by the county's public health lab. It is expected to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials said the resident is being treated at a local hospital, did not travel recently to impacted countries, and had no known contact with an infected person.

In Berkeley, health officials said the city's first case involves a resident who recently returned from traveling abroad. The resident has "largely stayed at home in a voluntary self-imposed quarantine," Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez said.

Moving south to Santa Clara County, officials report 11 cases after announcing it had confirmed two new cases on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how the virus was transmitted in the new cases and an investigation is ongoing.

Bay City News contributed to this report.