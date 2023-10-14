Newsom signs speed camera bill into law in some Bay Area cities

Bay Area drivers will soon be getting speeding tickets in the mail from automated cameras.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday approving the installation of speed cameras in several California cities including San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose next year.

The cameras will automatically record license plates and issue tickets and will be put up in school zones and areas with speeding problems.

This comes as pedestrian deaths have spiked in California.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Drivers caught going at least 11 miles per hour above the posted limit will be fined $50, and will increase for drivers going even higher speeds.