DMV to Reopen 5 Bay Area Offices Friday

The California agency will allow drivers to show up for in-person registration and renewal requirements.

By James Jackson

California Department of Motor Vehicles
California's Department of Motor Vehicles announced it will reopen a number of offices statewide on Friday, including five in the San Francisco Bay Area.

DMV says it aims to help drivers who are required to show up in person for license and vehicle registration or renewal. Citizens haven't been able to do that since March, when DMV closed all its locations amid shelter-in-place orders.

Starting on May 8, DMV says these Bay Area offices will be open on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (opening at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesdays):

DMV says it will offer the following services at the open offices:

  • Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
  • Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license
  • Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
  • Processing commercial driver license transactions
  • Applying for a disabled person parking placards
  • Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license
  • Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.
  • Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows

In a news release, DMV said it will take precautions to keep visitors and employees safe.

"In addition to physical distancing, employees will have access to disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, facial shields, gloves and soap and water," DMV said. "Customers will be required to wear a face covering and remain 6 feet apart in line. Customers will also be offered a text message that will allow them to wait outside the building until notified they are ready to be served. Entry into the building will be metered, and customers may experience extended wait times."

DMV encouraged Californians needing its services to check its website first, before visiting an office, to see if their situation can be handled online.

