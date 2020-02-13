weather

Drought Returns to California Due to Lengthening Dry Winter

A weekly report designates just over 9.5% of the state as being in moderate drought

A map released on Feb. 13, 2020, shows current drought conditions in California.
U.S. Drought Monitor

Drought has returned to California due to a significantly dry winter, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday.

The weekly report designates just over 9.5% of the state, including the central and southern Sierra Nevada and adjacent areas of the Central Valley, as being in moderate drought.

California had been drought-free since the early December.

It has been a dry February after a dry January and there’s no rain in sight. Now, the word “drought” is popping up in conversations. However, experts say there’s no need to be alarmed. Damian Trujillo reports.

The Drought Monitor also expanded a designation of “abnormally dry” into San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and parts of northeastern California.

A week earlier the abnormally dry status applied to the Central Valley and a swath from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Sierra, as well as parts of the California-Oregon border.

In particular, the monitor pointed to precipitation deficits in central and southern sections of coastal California and in the central and southern Sierra, and a snowpack that is less than 60% of normal to date.

california drought Feb 12

Lack of Rain Creates Drought Concerns in the Bay Area

California Jan 31

California’s Winter Snowpack Below Average After Dry January

The National Weather Service office for the Los Angeles region said no change in the dry pattern is expected in the next two weeks and if there’s no rain many locations will be nearing the driest combined January and February on record.

State water authorities have noted that, fortunately, reservoirs are either at or above historical averages due to a wet 2019.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

weatherCalifornia
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us