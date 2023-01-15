Evacuation Order in Carmel Downgraded, Warnings Lifted In Parts of Monterey County

Monterey County updated a list of current emergency notifications Sunday to bring area residents up to date with respect to the latest developments in weather and flooding.

A previously announced evacuation order for residents near the Carmel River in Carmel Valley and Carmel-by-the-Sea has been downgraded to an evacuation warning, effective immediately.

In addition, evacuation warnings for all zones near the Big Sur River in Big Sur and the Carr Lake area in Salinas have been lifted, as of Sunday afternoon.

Residents can get information by dialing 211 or visiting the Monterey County Emergency Information App online.