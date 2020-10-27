Family of Man Killed By Border Patrol Agent Says Non-Lethal Force Could've Saved His Life

The family of a man shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent last Friday in San Ysidro says he was dealing with mental health issues and they're frustrated the altercation ended with his death.

David Angel Villalobos, 30, got into an altercation with a Border Patrol agent after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border near Las Americas Premium Outlets.

“I want David Villalobos' name out there,” said his younger sister, Brittany Villalobos. “I want it out there and I want there to be noise.”

Brittany Villalobos, 18, said her brother didn't deserve to be killed and is angry the agent didn't use non-lethal means to take her brother into custody.

“Border Patrol shot my brother in the torso. In the torso, not the leg,” said Brittany Villalobos. “They didn’t tase him to prevent him from running, but shot him in the torso.”

Brittany Villalobos said her brother had been dealing with a mental illness and was trying to get help.

David Villalobos was born in Mexico but was raised by his mother in Riverside County along with his five siblings who are all U.S. citizens. He was deported to Mexico in 2016 and had since been living in Tijuana with his father.

Brittany Villalobos said her brother only really knew the United States.

Court records show in 2019 David was caught trying to cross the border without proper documentation. His sister said he was sent to a detention facility in Texas and then deported once again to Mexico.

“My mom would constantly go there, give him money and she loved David. She’s struggling with her daily routine and crying every single day,” Brittany Villalobos said.

David Villalobos was a father who had dreams of becoming a professional boxer, according to his sister.

“How would you feel if your child, mother, sister, brother had gone through the same thing,” she said. “You’d be infuriated too, I assure you.”

The family is now planning an unexpected funeral and crowdfunding the expenses.

“There are many cases like this that go unheard and many mothers are struggling from the same thing that don’t want to be public,” Brittany Villalobos said.

The San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, which is standard practice for any officer or agent involved shooting that occurs within San Diego city boundaries.

The department has not said if David Villalobos was armed, nor have they released the name of the Border Patrol agent who fired the fatal shot.