California

Firefighter Killed, Other Missing in Library Blaze in Porterville

By AP

Fire at a library in Porterville.
KCRA

A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a Central California library, officials said.

The blaze erupted at about 4:15 p.m. at the Porterville Public library in Porterville, north of Bakersfield in the San Joaquin Valley, fire officials said.

Flames shot through the roof of the library, which is located about a block from the local Fire Department.

Local

crime 3 hours ago

Woman Found Dead Inside San Jose Home

milpitas 5 hours ago

New Program Aims to Control Feral Cat Population in Milpitas

More than 50 state, county and city crews battled the stubborn blaze.

A Porterville city firefighter was killed and a second was missing, Tulare County Fire Cpt. Joanne Bear told the Fresno Bee.

There was no immediate word on how the firefighter died or what caused the fire.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Californiafireporterville
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us