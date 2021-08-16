Gov. Newsom in San Jose for ‘Vote NO' Campaign as Recall Election Nears

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Jose Monday to conclude his campaign's "Vote NO" Weekend of Action.
The governor addressed voters on topics varying from the ongoing recall and his efforts to win over the current leading candidate in the polls, Larry Elder.
In the past, Republican Larry Elder has said Gov. Newsom "revoked and quashed" residents' freedoms by enforcing stay-at-home orders and shutting down businesses and schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom began June 10, 2020. Petition supporters had until March 17 to collect 1,495,709 valid signatures.
“It's clear that so many people are unhappy with the governor,” said NBC Bay Area's Political Analyst Larry Gerston. “The fact that they are unhappy makes candidates like Elder and others look much better. And that's the big problem right now, Republicans favor the recall 8 to 1, Democrats are against it 3 to 1. You got a problem with those math numbers.”
California voters are about to be asked whether he should be ousted from office after one of six recall petition efforts against him gained enough signatures to qualify for the election.
The date of the recall election has been set for Sept. 14, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced Thursday.
There have been 55 attempts to recall a California governor since 1911. One was successful and ended with voters sending Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sacramento.
