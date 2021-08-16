Gov. Newsom in San Jose for ‘Vote NO' Campaign as Recall Election Nears

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Jose Monday to conclude his campaign's "Vote NO" Weekend of Action.

The governor addressed voters on topics varying from the ongoing recall and his efforts to win over the current leading candidate in the polls, Larry Elder.

30 DAYS until Election Day.



30 days to get out the vote.



30 days to make sure Californians know what’s at stake on September 14th.



Register. Fill out your ballot. Tell your friends and family to do the same.



Vote NO by September 14th and reject this Republican led recall. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 16, 2021

In the past, Republican Larry Elder has said Gov. Newsom "revoked and quashed" residents' freedoms by enforcing stay-at-home orders and shutting down businesses and schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

...destroying entire industries, releasing dangerous criminals, and meanwhile abandoning his duty to the state by allowing crime and homelessness to balloon to unprecedented levels. (2/2)#RecallGavinNewsom https://t.co/mnvU6s5Wid — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 16, 2021

An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom began June 10, 2020. Petition supporters had until March 17 to collect 1,495,709 valid signatures.

“It's clear that so many people are unhappy with the governor,” said NBC Bay Area's Political Analyst Larry Gerston. “The fact that they are unhappy makes candidates like Elder and others look much better. And that's the big problem right now, Republicans favor the recall 8 to 1, Democrats are against it 3 to 1. You got a problem with those math numbers.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican front-runner Larry Elder are taking their campaigns to the Bay Area as they head into the final stretch for next month's gubernatorial recall election.

California voters are about to be asked whether he should be ousted from office after one of six recall petition efforts against him gained enough signatures to qualify for the election.

The date of the recall election has been set for Sept. 14, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced Thursday.

Grateful for your support, Mr. President.



There’s simply too much at stake -- vote NO on September 14th to reject this Republican led recall. https://t.co/urv32Q0jvn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 13, 2021

There have been 55 attempts to recall a California governor since 1911. One was successful and ended with voters sending Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sacramento.

