Gov. Newsom Lauds Passage of $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement lauding the passage Saturday of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill package, saying the bill will help create quality jobs for Californians and support the modernization of state infrastructure.

The bipartisan infrastructure legislation is a significant element of President Biden's economic agenda and its passage is a win for the president. The legislation includes funding for roads, bridges, broadband internet access and other projects.

"President Biden understands the need to build a climate-resilient future, and the infrastructure package passed by Congress builds on California's unprecedented investments to maintain and modernize the state," the governor said in a statement.

"This historic infrastructure package stands to accelerate investments in our clean transportation infrastructure, help mitigate some of the worst impacts of climate change and accelerate new projects that will create thousands of jobs," the governor said.

According to the governor's office, California expects to receive: