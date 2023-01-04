Highway 1 Closed Along Big Sur Coast Due to Potential for Mudslides

Concerns about waterlogged soil and the potential for mudslides, falling rocks and flooding prompted Caltrans to close a portion of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast on Wednesday evening.

As of 5 p.m., the road was closed down between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

Caltrans said crews are monitoring water and debris falling from above the roadway at a location one mile south of Ragged Point.

No vehicles, other than public safety agencies and emergency response teams, will be allowed to drive on the road, Caltrans said.

During overnight hours, gates will be closed across the roadway within the closure area at the north and south end of Paul's Slide.