How to Celebrate National Park Week Using Your Library Card

Calling all outdoor lovers on this National Park Week.

To celebrate, California state library card holders can use their resources and receive free, one-day parking passes for state parks.

“All Californians should have the opportunity to be outdoors in nature,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “Yet many of our state’s residents live in communities without adequate parks and open space. This innovative new program will enable more Californians to explore our incredible State Parks system, and in the process create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors.”

📢Calling all Californians! You can check out a FREE vehicle day-use pass! The California State Library Parks Pass gives you the chance to "check out" 200+ state parks w/family & friends. Visit your local library for availability. Learn more at https://t.co/nLXviNkac4. pic.twitter.com/qVEGr0jVO5 — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) April 5, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you do in fact plan a summer trip to a national park, its advised to book a camp site in advance.

According to Campspot - a website that helps reserve spots for RVs, camping, hotels and more - CEO Michael Sheinman, snagging a reservation will be tougher as there's an increased interest in outdoor activities with people venturing out from the pandemic.

Watch the video above for more details.