national park week

How to Celebrate National Park Week Using Your Library Card

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sunset view of famous giant sequoia trees, also known as giant redwoods or Sierra redwoods, on a beautiful sunny day with green meadows in summer, Sequoia National Park, Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, USA.
Getty

Calling all outdoor lovers on this National Park Week.

To celebrate, California state library card holders can use their resources and receive free, one-day parking passes for state parks.

“All Californians should have the opportunity to be outdoors in nature,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “Yet many of our state’s residents live in communities without adequate parks and open space. This innovative new program will enable more Californians to explore our incredible State Parks system, and in the process create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

California State Parks Apr 8

Californians Can Now Use Their Library Card to Check Out a Free Day Pass For State Parks

Hearst Castle Mar 25

California's Hearst Castle to Reopen After Pandemic, Damage

If you do in fact plan a summer trip to a national park, its advised to book a camp site in advance.

According to Campspot - a website that helps reserve spots for RVs, camping, hotels and more - CEO Michael Sheinman, snagging a reservation will be tougher as there's an increased interest in outdoor activities with people venturing out from the pandemic.

Watch the video above for more details.

This article tagged under:

national park weekCalifornia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us