Kiely Rodni Search: Authorities Share Photo of Sweatshirt Missing Teen Was Wearing

Northern California authorities on Sunday shared a photo of a sweatshirt they say Kiely Rodni was wearing the evening she went missing earlier this month, marking the latest piece of new information released by authorities as they continue to search for the 16-year-old girl.

Rodni was last seen Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by hundreds of juveniles and young adults, according to officials.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Rodni was seen in a video taken at the party wearing a white sweatshirt with "Odd Future" printed across the garment in pink lettering. The sheriff's office said it's unclear if Rodni was wearing the hoodie when she was last seen.

We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo. It’s unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen. More here: https://t.co/23mb02Dy3e #FindKiely #PCSO pic.twitter.com/mMfST6fypC — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 15, 2022

Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, according to authorities.

Anyone who saw Rodni on the day she went missing or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact authorities. People can send tips to sherriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov or call the tip line at 530-581-6320 (option 7). Anyone with photos or videos is asked to submit them online. People can remain anonymous when submitting tips and other information.

