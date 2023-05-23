Man Struck, Killed While Reportedly Helping Ducklings in Northern California Intersection

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while reportedly trying to help some ducklings in an intersection of a Sacramento suburb, according to police.

Police in Rocklin said the deadly collision happened at about 8:15 p.m. on May 18.

The man parked his car at the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard and reportedly tried to help the baby ducks in the intersection, police said.

A teenage driver heading eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard struck the man as he was in the intersection, according to police. The man died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. No arrest was made.

An investigation is ongoing.