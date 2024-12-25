Mega Millions

Winner! $1.77 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central California

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky lottery player in a small Central California town came away with a nice Christmas surprise: a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.8 million.

The winning ticket matching the first five numbers in Tuesday night's $1 billion Mega Millions draw was sold at a Save Mart supermarket in Lemoore, California, a town in Kings County about 32 miles south of Fresno, according to the California Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 11-14-38-45-46 and the Mega ball 3.

The exact winning amount for the lucky ticketholder is $1,774,447, the lottery said.

There were no jackpot winners in the multi-state Mega Millions draw, so the pot for the next draw on Friday rises to an estimated $1.15 billion, the lottery said.

Three other players in Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wyoming also matched the first five numbers, the lottery said.

