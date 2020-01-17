NCIS Tip Leads to Arrest of Oceanside Man in Teen Girl’s Mysterious Death

An Oceanside man was arrested this week in connection with the death of a teenage girl whose body was found last October on an agricultural farm in the Fresno area.

Codi John Slayton, 19, was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the death of 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez, who was found dead in a rural area of Madera County on Oct. 22, 2019, the Madera County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

Slayton was believed to be talking to Jimenez before her death through a variety of social media apps -- and she may not be the only one he was communicating with. MCSO said Slayton may have been talking with young girls across California, and possibly the country.

Details surrounding Jimenez's manner of death were not disclosed and for months no arrest was made. But in December, a tip from Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) gave Madera County Sheriff's investigators a new lead.

NCIS was investigating Slayton for a separate matter, and the information they obtained led investigators to believe Slayton may have been involved in Jimenez's death, MCSO said. The Naval agency contacted MCSO in December 2019 to share their findings.

"MCSO Detectives promptly traveled to interview the subject, 19-year-old Codi Slayton, in Oceanside, CA. Following an interview with Detectives, Slayton was taken into custody by NCIS on unrelated charges," MCSO said.

Slayton was later arrested and transported to Madera County to face a charge of first-degree murder. He remains in custody on $1 million bail, MCSO said.

It was unclear why Slayton was being investigated by NCIS.

Anyone with information was asked to email mcsotip@maderacounty.com. Anonymous tips may be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498- STOP (7867), or by texting “Tip MaderaSO” followed by your message to 888777.