New Restrictions Possible as Gov. Newsom Updates State's Virus Response

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds his weekly news conference in Sacramento, California, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Office of the Governor via AP

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday was expected to provide an update on California's response to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, including new restrictions that could help contain the spread.

Newsom will be holding a news conference at noon to provide the update.

On Saturday, the state had 10,968 reported coronavirus cases, a 1.1% increase from the previous day, and 35 deaths from the disease, according to state data.

California's coronavirus death toll from the virus stood at 18,253 as of Sunday.

The state's positivity rate, which has been on a gradual rise since it bottomed out at 2.5% on Oct. 18, stood at 4.6% on Monday morning, a 1.4% increase over the past 14 days, state data shows.

