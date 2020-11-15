Bay Area Counties to Move to More Restrictive Tiers This Week

A Solano County Supervisor has confirmed that the county will be moving to the more restrictive purple tier on Monday after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The supervisor also said that 41 California counties will be in the purple tier Monday, two in the yellow, and the rest split between the red and orange tiers.

The news comes from Supervisor Erin Hannigan, representing District One. She says the announcement was made by Doctor Mark Ghaly, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as his secretary for the California Health and Human Services Agency.

On Tuesday Contra Costa County will enact some of the strictest rules.

At Snap Fitness in Walnut Creek, the owner and general manager were planning a busy day Sunday. They were among the businesses that will have to shut down their indoor operations again on Tuesday as county health officials issue another COVID-19 order.

Indoor gym operations, indoor dining and indoor theater concessions will have to stop

But the owner and manager at Snap Fitness say that gyms are not being treated fairly, so they’re looking into fighting the order.

“Basically we’re working to find a lawyer to file an injunction so that we can stay open,” said owner Amanda Egli.

Manager Alana Wind agreed.

“We’re going back into red, which should allow gyms to operate at 10%, which is what we’ve been complying with,” she said.

Contra Costa County slid back into the state’s red tier last week, indicating “substantial” spread.

According to state guidelines, some non-essential businesses can be closed.

In other Bay Area counties that have issued new restrictions, like Santa Clara and San Francisco, gyms are allowed to stay open with limited indoor operations.

In September in Contra Costa County, gyms were allowed to re-open at limited capacity, but as of Tuesday that may all end.

Egli said she will take on additional measures if necessary to remain open. But closing again may mean the end if their business.