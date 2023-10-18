California

Gov. Newsom announces increased security at religious institutions in California

On Wednesday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’s authorized more funding to keep religious institutions and places of worship safe across California.

As the U.S. ramps up security measures amid warnings of potential violence, there’s heightened fears and concerns among faith communities in California.

About $10 million in state funding will go into increased police presence and an additional $20 million will go to the state’s non-profit security grant program, which provides physical security enhancements to non-profits including synagogues and mosques.

Newsom released a statement Wednesday night, saying in part, “no matter how and where one prays, every Californian deserves to be safe.”

The state’s security grant program fully funds upgrades including reinforced doors and gates, lighting and alarms. Religious institutions have until Oct. 27 to apply for funding.

