California

Newsom Signs Bill to Protect Sexual Assault Victims' DNA

"Today, California showed once again that we stand with survivors of sexual assault," said Sen. Scott Wiener.

By Bay City News

newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state Senate bill into law Friday that prohibits the DNA collected from sexual assault victims to be used for anything other than identifying the suspect.

Senate Bill 1228 was introduced by San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener after the San Francisco Police Department was accused of using DNA from a victim's rape kit to link her to a separate suspected crime earlier this year.

When victims report a sexual assault, they can consent to a sexual assault examination, where biological evidence from bodily fluids, fingernail scrapings, and bite and scratch marks is collected from the victim's body. The victim submits their own DNA sample in order to exclude their DNA from an investigation. Additional samples may be collected from those who have close contact with the victim, such as consensual sexual partners and family members.

San Francisco Sep 12

Woman Whose Rape DNA Led to Her Arrest Sues San Francisco

San Francisco Apr 20

San Francisco OKs Proposal Purging Rape DNA From Database

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Federal law already prohibits the inclusion of victims' DNA in the national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), the DNA database used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This corresponding state law prohibits local authorities from retaining and using the sexual assault victims' DNA samples for other purposes.

"Today, California showed once again that we stand with survivors of sexual assault," said Sen. Scott Wiener. "This law is a meaningful change for those going through what are likely some of the worst moments of their life."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaDNA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us