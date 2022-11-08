Powerball

Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million

By Stephen Ellison

The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery.

A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California city of Altadena in Los Angeles County, the lottery said Tuesday.

Monday night's draw was delayed, and the numbers were released Tuesday morning. Those winning digits are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball 10.

The seller of the 5/5 ticket in San Francisco was not immediately revealed. It was one of three 5/5 tickets sold in California, with the others coming in Gardena in L.A. County and Beaumont in Riverside County, the lottery said.

The $2.04 billion jackpot was the largest in U.S. lottery history. With the jackpot win, the pot for the next draw on Wednesday will be an estimated $20 million.

