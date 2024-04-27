Salinas police ask for public's help looking for missing 10-year-old

Salinas Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a missing, at-risk youth who was last seen Saturday morning.
Griceida Pascual, who is 10 years old, was last seen on foot on South Wood Street, police said in a Tweet at 9:13 a.m.
She was wearing a white sweater, a dark blue Disney shirt and black pants. She was carrying a black backpack with green trim.
Anyone who sees Pascual is asked to call 911 immediately.
