Southern California woman speaks out after escaping the Eaton Fire

An 81-year-old woman is getting help from her Bay Area family after she lost her Altadena home in the Eaton Fire.

Zetta Robinson escaped the Eaton Fire early Wednesday morning. She lived at her Altadena home alone. But last week, Robinson’s only son was there to drive her to safety.

"When the car blew up, I really got nervous," she said. “I only grabbed three tops and no bottoms because it got really frightening. I couldn’t even think.”

Robinson had lived at her Altadena home since the mid 1970’s, when only parts of Altadena was open for People of Color to buy homes because of the discriminatory practice of redlining.

Robinson planted roots there. Literally. Memories from the garden and backyard BBQs. But they know that there is nothing is left.

“There was nothing there, but a BBQ stand and he said there it is, the cars, the trucks it’s gone. Everything’s gone,” she said.

This is what they saw the following morning before all the closures, Robinson’s home was burned to the ground.

“My sister and I visited every weekend went to church with grandma every weekend and that was my dad’s childhood home,” said Keinon Chin-Robinson, Zetta’s grandmother.

Chin-Robinson, who was just at the home that Sunday, was told by her grandma to head back to San Francisco for her own safety.

“I can’t even imagine how she feels and I don’t know, I just want to do whatever I can to help her," she said.

The family are raising funds through an online fundraiser to help the person whose helped guide them.

Now staying at a relative’s home, the former nurse for decades, woman of family and god, and someone who continues to volunteer at her church, Christ the Shepherd. It was one of the only churches in the area still standing. She had only one thing to count on for the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

“It was devastating but I have faith,” Robinson said. “That seasons over and it’s time for me to get up, to start off a new.”