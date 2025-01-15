How to support Southern California wildfire victims and not scammers

Large, well-known charities are collecting money for LA fire survivors, but many individuals are asking for direct support, too, online. The donation website GoFundMe says hundreds of people have started fire fundraisers.

Donors have quickly and generously responded. “To date, more than $100M has been raised on GoFundMe to directly help the families, communities, and businesses affected by the fires,” said GoFundMe spokesperson Leigh Lehman.

If you want to donate, the Better Business Bureau has a warning about scammers and phony fire fundraisers. The BBB says hoaxes are inevitable.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that we see very commonly when it comes to natural disasters. Or any sort of community-impacted event,” BBB’s Alma Galvan told Telemundo 48’s Miryam Villarreal.

To weed out fakers, GoFundMe says it’s verifying each fundraiser. And it’s putting verified fundraisers on a special page on its website.

“We are getting eyes on these fundraisers and working directly with organizers to confirm their connection to the person or family or business that they are raising funds for,” Lehman said.

If you’re going to start a fundraiser for your family, lehman says it only takes a few minutes. Then, you might get the money donated to you within about three days. But, prepare to answer questions -- to prove you’re not tricking people.

“Getting that information in, keeping an eye out for emails from GoFundMe to help facilitate these reviews,” Lehman said. “Responding back to us if we have outstanding questions will all help move the process along as quickly as possible so funds can be safely delivered.”

If you’re thinking about asking for donations, don’t taxes stop. The IRS says donations are generally considered personal gifts -- that you don’t have to report as income on your federal tax return.