Suspect in Custody in Fatal Shooting of Salinas Police Officer

By Bay City News

Thanks to the actions of the slain officer, a suspect is in custody in the shooting of a Salinas police officer who was killed during a traffic stop Friday night, officials said Saturday.

Officer Jorge David Alvarado was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10:45 p.m. Friday near Griffin and East Market streets, according to Salinas police Chief Roberto Filice.

"Officer Alvarado's heroic action during the confrontation directly led to the arrest of the suspect," according to a statement posted on the Salinas Police Department's website Saturday.

"The officer stayed in the fight to the end and paid the ultimate price," Filice said during a noon press conference Saturday.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is heading an investigation into the shooting, District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said during the press conference. Alvarado was 30 years old and a five-year veteran, according to the Salinas Police Department's website.

"Please support and embrace our police department," Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said. "They are hurting and they need to know they have your support."

The area was blocked for several hours last night after the shooting as investigators collected evidence and talked to witnesses.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact police at (831) 758-7321 or at the anonymous TIP Line (831) 775-4222.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

