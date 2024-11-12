Skiers and snowboarders, get your gear ready!

With winter just around the corner and snow starting to pile up in the Sierra Nevada, here's a look at when Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open this season.

Keep in the mind the scheduled opening dates will depend on conditions and the weather. Be sure to visit a resort's website and/or social media pages for the latest updates.

Palisades plans to kick off its season on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Northstar is slated to start spinning its lifts on Friday, Nov. 22.

Heavenly is aiming to open on Friday, Nov. 22.

Opening day at Kirkwood is slated for Friday, Dec. 6.

Sugar Bowl is targeting Friday, Nov. 22 as its first day of the season.

Sierra is eying Friday, Nov. 29 as its opening day.

Mt. Rose got the season going on Friday, Nov. 8.

Diamond Peak is projecting Thursday, Dec. 12 as its opening day.

As of Nov. 12, Boreal had not posted an opening date. Stay tuned.