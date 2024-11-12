Lake Tahoe

When Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open this season

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Skiers and snowboarders, get your gear ready!

With winter just around the corner and snow starting to pile up in the Sierra Nevada, here's a look at when Lake Tahoe ski resorts plan to open this season.

Keep in the mind the scheduled opening dates will depend on conditions and the weather. Be sure to visit a resort's website and/or social media pages for the latest updates.

Palisades Tahoe

Palisades plans to kick off its season on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Northstar California Resort

Northstar is slated to start spinning its lifts on Friday, Nov. 22.

Heavenly Ski Resort

Heavenly is aiming to open on Friday, Nov. 22.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Opening day at Kirkwood is slated for Friday, Dec. 6.

Sugar Bowl Resort

Sugar Bowl is targeting Friday, Nov. 22 as its first day of the season.

Sierra At Tahoe

Sierra is eying Friday, Nov. 29 as its opening day.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Mt. Rose got the season going on Friday, Nov. 8.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Diamond Peak is projecting Thursday, Dec. 12 as its opening day.

Boreal Mountain Resort

As of Nov. 12, Boreal had not posted an opening date. Stay tuned.

Lake TahoeCalifornia
