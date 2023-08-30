A look at the wildfires burning in Northern California as smoke hinders Bay Area air quality

The Bay Area is under an air quality advisory through Thursday as smoke from wildfires near the California-Oregon border travels south.

A map from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows the greater Bay Area facing moderate to unhealthy air quality, as of Wednesday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Wednesday evening in the North Bay due to hot and windy conditions.

The National Weather Service said the windy conditions could lead to the quick spread of wildfires.

While there are no major wildfires burning in the Bay Area, several fires burning in Northern California are bringing haze and smoky skies to the region.

Smokey morning in North Bay, as seen on the St. Helena webcam, due to fires 🔥 in #NorCal. This smoke is working its way across much of the #BayArea today. Don't be surprised if you see an orange tint to the sky or smell smoke in the air. #cawx pic.twitter.com/710mgJgJ22 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2023

Here’s the latest on the fires burning in Northern California, near the Oregon border:

Smith River Complex Fire

As of Wednesday, this wildfire in Del Norte County had burned over 75,000 acres and was just 7% contained. The fire started on Aug. 15 in the Six Rivers National Forest, just south of the Oregon border, northeast of High Plateau Mountain, according to CAL FIRE.

Happy Camp Complex Fire

This wildfire burning in Siskiyou County was estimated at 22,199 acres and was 39% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire began on Aug. 16 in the Klamath National Forest near the unincorporated community of Scott Bar.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on the peak of the heat, and unhealthy air due to smoke moving into the Bay Area in the Microclimate Forecast.

Six Rivers National Forest Lightning Complex and Redwood Lightning Complex Fire

This wildfire spans over an estimated of 14,783 acres and includes 20 separate fires. According to officials, the complex fires are 20% contained, as of Wednesday. The fires are burning in Humboldt County, just north of Willow Creek.

Deep Fire

As of Wednesday, this wildfire in Trinity County was estimated at 4,114 acres and 60% contained.

“Yesterday’s gusty conditions did cause an increase in fire behavior, but again only in the steep slopes aligned with the wind on the northeast corner of the fire," officials said in a news release Wednesday. "There is a high probability that will continue today. Weather conditions are expected to trend drier and warmer, with gusty north winds moving into the fire area in the afternoon."

South Fork Complex Fire

As of Wednesday, this wildfire, which includes four separate fires in Humboldt County, was estimated at 3,516 acres and 45% contained.

PG&E begun power shutoffs Wednesday morning across eight California counties due to wildfire conditions. The affected counties include Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Tehama, Yolo and Butte counties. Two tribal areas of the state will also be impacted — Pit River Tribes and Grindstone Rancheria.

The power shutoffs are estimated to affect about 8,400 PG&E customers.

Customers can look up their address and find more information on the utility's PSPS updates page.